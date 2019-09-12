Sudan: Health Ministry Confirms Four Cases of Cholera

Khartoum / ED Damazin — The Ministry of Health confirmed four cases of cholera in Blue Nile state. It said in a statement issued yesterday that the National Laboratory for Public Health notified the ministry of the presence of cholera bacteria in four of the six samples it received from infected patients in Blue Nile state. Cases of typhoid have been found as well.

So far, the Health Ministry has referred to cases that many believe to be cholera as 'acute watery diarrhoea'. The statement of the Health Ministry still claimed that 37 people have been infected with acute watery diarrhoea in various localities of Blue Nile state during the past two weeks, three of which died.

Last week doctors warned the Health Ministry of a cholera epidemic.

Full transparency

Minister of Culture and Information and spokesman for the government Feisal Mohamed Saleh said that the Health Minister had spoken with full transparency about confirmed cases of cholera in Blue Nile State and that urgent measures have been taken to address this issue, including communication with the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The Health Ministry said in a statement that the WHO official notification was part of the government's commitment to transparency, and its obligations under the 2005 International Health Regulations, in which the WHO is asked to import cholera vaccines to protect the citizens.

Assess the situation

Health Minister Akram El Toon will go to Blue Nile state on Wednesday (today) to assess the situation on the ground and take decisions to address the problem immediately.

He stressed that the government will share all information that comes available with the public.

The Ministry of Health will coordinate with other sectors and partners to improve housing, drinking water and waste disposal in all areas affected by floods, rains and torrents.

Malaria

The Director of Emergency Management and Epidemic Control Dr Babiker El Magboul reported that the rate of malaria increased in all states compared with the previous 10 years.

He acknowledged that there is a shortage of insecticides and mosquito nets.

Typhoid in Blue Nile state

The Ministry of Health of Blue Nile state reported that cases of bloody diarrhoea, malaria and typhoid emerged among those affected by the floods and rains in the state.

It also reported that rains and floods swept away entire villages. More than 123 villages in the state are completely cut off from communication.

