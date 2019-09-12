Sudan: Health Ministry Confirms Four Cases of Cholera

11 September 2019
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum / ED Damazin — The Ministry of Health confirmed four cases of cholera in Blue Nile state. It said in a statement issued yesterday that the National Laboratory for Public Health notified the ministry of the presence of cholera bacteria in four of the six samples it received from infected patients in Blue Nile state. Cases of typhoid have been found as well.

So far, the Health Ministry has referred to cases that many believe to be cholera as 'acute watery diarrhoea'. The statement of the Health Ministry still claimed that 37 people have been infected with acute watery diarrhoea in various localities of Blue Nile state during the past two weeks, three of which died.

Last week doctors warned the Health Ministry of a cholera epidemic.

Full transparency

Minister of Culture and Information and spokesman for the government Feisal Mohamed Saleh said that the Health Minister had spoken with full transparency about confirmed cases of cholera in Blue Nile State and that urgent measures have been taken to address this issue, including communication with the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The Health Ministry said in a statement that the WHO official notification was part of the government's commitment to transparency, and its obligations under the 2005 International Health Regulations, in which the WHO is asked to import cholera vaccines to protect the citizens.

Assess the situation

Health Minister Akram El Toon will go to Blue Nile state on Wednesday (today) to assess the situation on the ground and take decisions to address the problem immediately.

He stressed that the government will share all information that comes available with the public.

The Ministry of Health will coordinate with other sectors and partners to improve housing, drinking water and waste disposal in all areas affected by floods, rains and torrents.

Malaria

The Director of Emergency Management and Epidemic Control Dr Babiker El Magboul reported that the rate of malaria increased in all states compared with the previous 10 years.

He acknowledged that there is a shortage of insecticides and mosquito nets.

Typhoid in Blue Nile state

The Ministry of Health of Blue Nile state reported that cases of bloody diarrhoea, malaria and typhoid emerged among those affected by the floods and rains in the state.

It also reported that rains and floods swept away entire villages. More than 123 villages in the state are completely cut off from communication.

Follow #CholeraInSudan, #ألكوليرا_السودان

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mugabe Spent Final Days Using Uber Rides - Jonathan Moyo
Magufuli Tells Museveni Not To Be Too Greedy With Oil
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Redknapp Appears to Mock Zimbabwean Star Benjani Mwaruwari
Lifestyle of South Africa's Malema Funded by Stolen Millions?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.