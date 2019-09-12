Sudan: Oil Spill in Red Sea Near Port Sudan

11 September 2019
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Hoshiri / Port Sudan — The Red Sea coast off Hoshiri near the port of Port Sudan witnessed an oil spill for the fourth time. Journalist Osman Hashim told Radio Dabanga that the oil spread to large areas.

Fishermen and environmental experts warned of the consequences of the oil spills in the Red Sea, pointing at the negative effects on fish, sea life and the sea itself.

Osman Hashim called on the authorities to conduct an urgent and transparent investigation and to hold those responsible accountable.

(OCHA)

