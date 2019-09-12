Sudan: Khartoum Vigil to Demand Release of Activists

Khartoum — Activists staged a protest in front of El Awsat Criminal Court in Khartoum during the trial of nine youths of Burri El Lamab district (Khartoum) yesterday, who were arrested after the violent break-up of the sit-in in front of the army command on June 3.

The resistance committee of El Lamab said in a statement that several of the detainees are minors. It accused the security services of extracting confessions from some of the detainees under torture.

Students

Students of the University of Medical Sciences and Technology carried out a vigil before the Khartoum District Court East during a trial session against the administration of the university because of the dismissal of a number of students.

The court issued a temporary order to stop the exams scheduled for September 21 from taking place.

Prosecutors' lawyers have also called for complaints to be filed against employees and registrars involved in threatening students.

Genocide

A vigil was held before the Constitutional Court in Khartoum on Tuesday as well, to demand j that perpetrators of genocide be brought to trial.

