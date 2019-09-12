Sudan: Khartoum Vigil to Demand Release of Activists

11 September 2019
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum — Activists staged a protest in front of El Awsat Criminal Court in Khartoum during the trial of nine youths of Burri El Lamab district (Khartoum) yesterday, who were arrested after the violent break-up of the sit-in in front of the army command on June 3.

The resistance committee of El Lamab said in a statement that several of the detainees are minors. It accused the security services of extracting confessions from some of the detainees under torture.

Students

Students of the University of Medical Sciences and Technology carried out a vigil before the Khartoum District Court East during a trial session against the administration of the university because of the dismissal of a number of students.

The court issued a temporary order to stop the exams scheduled for September 21 from taking place.

Prosecutors' lawyers have also called for complaints to be filed against employees and registrars involved in threatening students.

Genocide

A vigil was held before the Constitutional Court in Khartoum on Tuesday as well, to demand j that perpetrators of genocide be brought to trial.

Our editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about ongoing protests to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Sudan
Legal Affairs
East Africa
Human Rights
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mugabe Spent Final Days Using Uber Rides - Jonathan Moyo
Magufuli Tells Museveni Not To Be Too Greedy With Oil
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Redknapp Appears to Mock Zimbabwean Star Benjani Mwaruwari
Robert Mugabe's Body Returns to Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.