South Africa: Crime Stats - Murder, Sexual Offences Rose in 2018/19

12 September 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Jan Gerber

Murder, sexual offences and other contact crimes rose in the past financial year, the Portfolio Committee on Police heard on Thursday.

As the police presented the annual crime statistics, MPs heard that there were 21 022 murders in the 2018/19 financial year - 686 more than the previous year and an increase of 3.4%.

Sexual offences increased by 4.6% to 52 420 offences - 2 312 more than the year before.

There were 18 980 attempted murders - an increase of 746 cases or 4.1%.

Assault with the intention to commit grievous bodily harm increased by 2.2% or 3 670 cases, to 170 079 cases.

There were 162 012 common assault cases - an increase of 3.7%.

Robbery with aggravating circumstances increased by 1.2% to 140 032 cases - 1 668 more than the year before. This category includes hijackings, cash-in-transit robberies and robberies at commercial and residential properties. Robberies at residential properties was the only sub-category that increased.

Common robbery increased by 2% and arson increased by 5.5% to 4 083 cases - 214 more than the year before.

There were 113 089 cases of malicious damage to property - an increase of 1 597 cases or 1.4%.

In total, contact crimes - the categories listed above - increased by 2.6% on average.

The briefing continues.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mugabe Spent Final Days Using Uber Rides - Jonathan Moyo
Magufuli Tells Museveni Not To Be Too Greedy With Oil
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Redknapp Appears to Mock Zimbabwean Star Benjani Mwaruwari
Lifestyle of South Africa's Malema Funded by Stolen Millions?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.