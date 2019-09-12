Sudan: U.S. Affirms Its Support to Transitional Government

Khartoum — The US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, has affirmed the United State's support to the transitional government which was formed by the Prime Minister, Dr. Abdallah Hamdok, in response to the will of the Sudanese people and based on the commitment to ending the internal dispute, realizing economic reformi, issuing a new constitution and holding elections at the end of transitional period.

This came in a congratulatory message he sent to the Prime Minister, Dr. Abdallah Hamdok, on his appointement as the Prime Minister of Sudan.

Pompeo indicated in his message that the United States will stay as a partner of Sudan, expressing his aspiration to work together with government of Sudan on important issues such as the combating terrorism.