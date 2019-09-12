Sudan: Minister of Foreign Affairs Receives Representative of World Bank

Khartoum — The Foreign Minister, Asma Abdallah, on Wednesday received the Director the World Bank for Sudan, Ethiopia, Eritrea and South Sudan, Carolyn Turk, and her accompanying delegation.

The minister, welcomed the delegation of the World Bank and informed them on the overall situation in Sudan after victory of the revolution and formation the transitional government.

Asma told the World Bank delegation that Sudan is looking forward to promote its cooperation with international community so as to come out from the international isolation and to achieve sustainable development.

Turk appreciated choosing a woman at the head of Foreign Ministry considered this step as a great achievement for Sudanese women and promised to strengthen the cooperation between the World Bank and Sudan.