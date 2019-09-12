Liberia: 'Who Owns the Land' Tourney Kicks Off Friday

12 September 2019
The Liberia Football Association (LFA's) 'Who Owns the Land' tournament is expected to kick-off this Friday, 14 September at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium (ATS) in Monrovia.

It is an off-season showdown featuring teams based on their ratings from last season and it comprises the champions and runners-up of the first and second divisions, among others.

The tournament is expected to feature the top three teams in the female league plus the knockout champion or runner-up.

Each team will play over two legs until the semi-finals. First and second divisions' champions LPRC Oilers and Barrack Young Controllers (BYC-II), Watanga FC and Almighty FC were drawn in group one.

Knockout champions LISCR FC, third division play-offs champions Sandi FC, Bea Mountain and Stages FC were paired in group two.

Earth Angels, who won a league and cup double, Blanco FC, Senior Professionals and Determine Girls complete the draw for the female showdown.

In the opening games, Senior Professionals will take on Blanco at 12:30PM; BYC-II will battle Almighty FC at 2:00PM and LPRC Oilers will test their title credentials against Watanga FC at 4:00PM.

On 15 September, Determine Girls will get the actions underway against Earth Angels at 12:30PM; Sandi FC will chase Bea Mountain at 2:00PM and LISCR FC will meet Stages FC at 4:00PM. On 17 September, Almighty FC will battle BYC-II at 2:00PM while Watanga take on LPRC Oilers in the second legs.

On 18 September, Bea Mountain will meet S"and FC at 2:00PM while Stages FC will welcome LISCR FC in the second legs.

