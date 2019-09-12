Gambia: The Dilemma of the Barrow Administration

12 September 2019
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

The transitional administration which did not try to take stock of the past to learn its lessons and start afresh to shape the institutions of a country is bound to pass through many hurdles and try to govern through trial and error. This is what should have been avoided by maintaining a comprehensive transitional agenda involving stakeholders whose aim is nothing more than building the instruments and institutions of a new state that is founded on the principles of accountability and transparency.

The old ways of doing things do not just disappear, especially if one needs people to participate in future elections. It is not too late for a government to learn from its own mistake, reverse what is reversible and prevent what is avoidable. That is the way to safeguard a government from being overwhelmed with endless scandals.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

