Kenya: Huawei Partnership Brings Digital Skills to Kenya

Johannesburg — A NEW partnership has been launched to provide digital skills training to rural and remote communities in Kenya.

The DigiTruck project, a brainchild of Huawei, has been launched in partnership with Belgium nonprofit organisation, Close the Gap, at the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) Telecom World in Budapest, Hungary.

It is Huawei's latest effort driving its digital inclusion initiative, Tech4ALL.

Huawei DigiTruck is designed to increase awareness and accessibility of digital skills in remote homes through mobile digital classrooms converted from truck containers.

Olivier Vanden Eynde, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Close the Gap, said for over 15 years, Close the Gap had been bridging the digital divide in developing countries by providing high quality refurbished ICT-devices to more than 5 700 projects with a social impact.

The official said with the different DigiTrucks, they had been able to reach even the most isolated communities that have little or no access to ICT, also bring quality training and education to these areas.

"With the support of Huawei, Close the Gap is honored to coordinate a new DigiTruck-project in Kenya and make a positive impact on the lives of Kenyans," Eynde said.

The DigiTruck is equipped with wireless broadband enabled by Fixed Wireless Access, laptops and smart phones enabling internet skills to be taught aboard and incorporating VR content in digital education.

Ritchie Peng, Chief Marketing Officer, Huawei Wireless Solution, said the empowering use of ICT was closely connected to socio-economic development.

"Our 20 years of experience connecting rural communities in Africa has shown us that wireless broadband access is significantly changing the way we live and work in the digital world," the executive said.

Peng said Huawei was continually innovating to bring wireless internet access and the skills to use it to those who needed it.

"Technology can do good, but as our contribution to the UN's Sustainable Development Goals, we must make sure no-one is left behind. We are proud to collaborate with Close the Gap on this inspiring project," Peng said.

A total of 7 000 teachers and community members are expected to be trained on digital literacy, entrepreneurship, and online job opportunities within the first one year of implementation benefitting tens of thousands of students.