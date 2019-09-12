Uganda: Kabaka Sued Over Munyonyo Land

Photo: Daily Monitor
Loyalists carry Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II shoulder-high to the rostrum during his silver jubilee anniversary of his coronation in Mengo, Kampala.
11 September 2019
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Juliet Kigongo

Kampala — The grandchild of Ssekabaka Daudi Chwa has sued the Kabaka of Buganda, Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II, for allegedly taking over her late father's land under the kingdom's mailo land system.

Princess Edith Mpologoma, in her lawsuit filed before the Land Division of the High Court in Kampala on Monday, contends that the land in question, measuring 18 square miles and located in Munyonyo, Kampala, was privately owned by the colonialists who in turn gave it to her grandfather, Daudi Chwa.

She claims she is the beneficiary of the land since she is the daughter of Prince George William Mawanda Chwa, who was the son and heir of Chwa.

"The whole of that land has never been the official mailo of the Buganda Kingdom under the official Estates Act but as a private mailo property under the registration of Titles Act, hence part of the estate of the late Sir Daudi Chwa, a fact that was ignored by both the 1st defendant (Kabaka) when it was claiming for the return of Buganda properties from government," the court documents read in part.

Ms Mpologoma explains that under the land office minute paper number 2455, the late Daudi Chwa had given part of the land from the final certificate of title to some individuals and that contested piece was allocated to one Yokana Kitunzi as private mailo.

She further states that most of those allocated part of the land did not complete the process of transferring it from the cadastral survey to acquire white pages and private mailo certificates of title. As a result, Ms Mpologoma said the land reverted to Chwa's estate, not as official estate mailo of the kingdom but for a private entity.

"It was a mistake either by commission or omission by the Commissioner Land Registration while preparing and returning land to the current Kabaka in 2013 to regard land comprised in Kyadondo block 255 plot 45 as a part of the confiscated lands of the kingdom," she adds.

Through her lawyers of Guma & Company Advocates, Ms Mpologoma is seeking a court declaration that the current certificate of the title in respect of land comprising Block 255, Plot 45 Kyadondo is defective and should be cancelled.

She is also seeking a declaration that the distribution of the Late Mawanda's estate was incomplete without taking account of the land in Munyonyo and the same should be included and distributed to her since she never received any property from her father's estate.

