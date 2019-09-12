Liberia: 4th U.S.-Liberia Partnership Dialogue to Convene in Washington, D.c.

The 4th Session of the U.S.-Liberia Partnership Dialogue is expected to be held on September 16, 2019 at the U.S. Department of State in Washington, D.C.The U.S.-Liberia Partnership Dialogue seeks to institutionalize U.S.-Liberia relations and promote diplomacy and economic cooperation between the two countries. The Partnership Dialogue provides a flexible, non-binding mechanism to ensure sustained high-level, bilateral engagement on issues of mutual interest.

According to a dispatch from the Liberian Embassy in Washington, Senior Officials of the Liberian and U.S. Governments are expected to attend the day-long event, which will cover some areas of partnership between the Liberian and U.S. Governments. Key areas of discussion include imperatives for Liberia's economic growth and youth empowerment. The Dialogue will also deliberate on strengthening the country's health and education systems.

This is the first partnership dialogue session since the administration of President George Manneh Weah came to power in 2018.

The last Partnership Dialogue, which was convened in Washington, D.C. in 2017, focused on the following: Overcoming Challenges to Liberia's Economy; Expanding Agriculture Production and Trade; Enhancing Liberia's Investment and Infrastructure Climate; and Supporting Post-Ebola Recovery and Health System Strengthening Efforts.-Dispatch