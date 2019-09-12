Kenya Bans Child Adoption By Foreigners

Photo: Capital FM
A special Cabinet meeting at State House, Nairobi chaired by President Uhuru Kenyatta and attended by Deputy President William Ruto on the adoption of children by foreign nationals in Kenya.
12 September 2019
Nairobi — Cabinet has today announced an immediate ban on adoption of children by foreign nationals.

A special Cabinet meeting at State House, Nairobi chaired by President Uhuru Kenyatta and attended by Deputy President William Ruto also directed the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection to formulate a new policy document to regulate the adoption of children by foreign nationals in Kenya.

The meeting also directed the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection to streamline operations of the Child Welfare Society of Kenya and those of children homes in the country.

On infrastructure, the Cabinet approved Kshs 6.9 billion for the development of an Inland Container Depot, Railway Marshalling Yard, Logistics Zone and Public Utility Area as well as other core enabling infrastructure to support the development of the Naivasha Special Economic Zone and the impending completion of Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) phase 2A.

The Cabinet also approved the hosting of the upcoming Nairobi Summit of the 25th International Conference on Population and Development (ICPD 25).

