South Africa: Mpumalanga Education Head Axed

12 September 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Buks Viljoen

Mpumalanga education department head Mahlasedi Mhlabane has been fired.

This follows an internal investigation by the integrity unit in the Mpumalanga premier's office.

Premier Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane confirmed on Tuesday that Mhlabane's contract had been suspended and would not be renewed.

The investigation found that Mhlabane lied to the provincial government by changing figures in the department's annual report, and that she might be involved in corruption and maladministration.

Two of the main issues related to the school nutrition scheme and the supply of textbooks to pupils.

The province is facing a R100m lawsuit from nine companies after Mhlabane apparently decided to award the contracts to 17 companies that weren't in the running for the tenders.

Evidence against her included a South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) finding after Mhlabane stated in her 2017 annual report that 63% of pupils received textbooks. The SAHRC found that only 36% received study material.

Mhlabane was suspended in March while investigations were under way.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

