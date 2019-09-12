Nigeria: Govt Releases High Yielding Wheat Variety Ahead Planting Season

The Federal Ministry of Science and Technology has released a high yielding wheat variety to Nigerian farmers to improve the output of the crop in the country.

The National Centre for Genetic Resources and Biotechnology (NACGRAB), in a statement, said the approval and release of the wheat variety was made at the 27th meeting of the National Varieties Release Committee (NVRC) held in Ibadan.

NVRC Chairman, Prof. Oladosu Awoyemi, in the statement, said the wheat variety, LACRI WHIT - 11, was recommended for release based on its heat tolerance, high yield and good baking quality.

Awoyemi said out of a total of seven crop varieties that were submitted for registration and release, only the LACRI WHIT - 11 variety was approved by NVRC.

He said the variety was developed by the International Centre for Agricultural Research in the Dry Areas (ICARDA) in conjunction with Lake Chad Research Institute (LCRI), Maiduguri.

"Other attributes of the new wheat variety are; 90 to 95 days maturity, well adapted to irrigated conditions of the Sudano-sahelian zones, and potential yield of 7.1 tonnes per hectare," the statement said. (NAN)