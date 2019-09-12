Nigeria: PDP Has Only One Project to Show in Kaduna - El-Rufai

Kaduna — Governor Nasir Ahmad el-Rufai of Kaduna State has said that the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will never be relevant again in the state, and that it has only one project to show in the state.

Addressing members of the APC who paid him a congratulatory visit over his victory at the tribunal, he said members of the PDP, aside embezzling public funds, also destroyed the state during their 16 years reign in the state.

"God willing, PDP will never be relevant in this state again. We don't talk too much because if God gives you leadership all you need to do is to focus on ýyour work, so that God will make it easy for you to deliver.

"We don't talk about their injustice, we don't talk about the public wealth they embezzled to build houses and didn't repair or provide water. They didn't provide roads and markets.

"They only destroyed the town where they were supposed to do something better. They carved it out and shared to people to build corner shops. All the money given to them in 16 years, they can't show you one project except the Kawo express road," El-Rufai said.

The governor also said when he became governor of the state, some of those who served under the PDP administration were asked to return what they embezzled.

"I will not curse them because I was told to stop cursing people," he said.

In its reaction, PDP faulted the governor's claim, through it Public Relations Secretary, Abraham Alberah Catoh. It said numerous projects were executed during its 16 years' reign in the state.

He listed the construction of the new Government House, expansion and dualisation of the Lugard Hall Roundabout-Kawo road, establishment and construction of over 200 schools, 150 healthcare centres, the Zaria Water Project, Kaduna State University (KASU), upgrade of 23 rural hospitals to general hospitals and construction of over 5,000 kilometers roads, among others.