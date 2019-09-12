South Africa: Water and Sanitation On Integrated Vaal River System

11 September 2019
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Declining levels of the dams in the Integrated Vaal River System (IVRS) are negatively affecting the system after it showed signs of stability as it increased to firm levels.

The IVRS is critical for water supply in major economic sectors in the country including Eskom operated power stations in Gauteng, the Sasol petro-chemical plants on the Mpumalanga Highveld and the North West.

Slightly moving down this week, the IVRS declined from 66.3% last week to 65.5% this week. The present levels of the dam are lower compared to the same week last year when the system was at 81.4%.

Contributing to the drop of the levels of the IVRS this week is the Vaal Dam. The dam fell from 59.3% last to 58.0% this week. This shows a huge difference in the levels of the dam between now and last year at the same time when it stood firmly at a strong 91.9%

Similarly recording a decline this week, the Grootdraai Dam slightly declined to 60.0% from last week's 61.2%. In the preceding year at the same time the dam stood at 84.3%.

The Bloemhof Dam also sunk lower this week. The dam dropped from 96.5% to 94.9% this week. Compared to when the dam was at 98.1% last year during the same period, this week's decline is not significant.

This week the Mohale and the Sterkfontein dams remained stagnant as they held to last week's levels. The Mohale Dam is presently at 33.0% while the Sterkfontein hovers at 92.0%. However, what differentiates the two dams is that during the comparative period last year, the Mohale Dam floated at a trivial 23.1% and the Sterkfontein Dam was on the upsurge at 98.1%

Moving deeper into a depressing state, the Katse Dam dropped from concerning 18.0% last week to 16.9%, confirming that the dam is heading for serious times.

The Department of Water and Sanitation in Gauteng calls on water users to be mindful of the depleting dam levels and urges them to adapt their water use accordingly. The department reiterates the seriousness attached to falling dam levels and the resultant impact on everyone concerned. If individual water users could do their part in saving water an even great impact could be made on keeping the dams stable and taps running.

Issued by: Department of Water and Sanitation

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
Water
Southern Africa
Governance
South Africa
Environment
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mugabe Spent Final Days Using Uber Rides - Jonathan Moyo
Magufuli Tells Museveni Not To Be Too Greedy With Oil
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Redknapp Appears to Mock Zimbabwean Star Benjani Mwaruwari
Robert Mugabe's Body Returns to Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.