Nigeria: We Must Not Fail 200 Million Nigerians - Buhari to Ministers

12 September 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Muideen Olaniyi

President Muhammadu Buhari has reminded his ministers of the need to keep the oath they took three weeks ago in mind.

"As a government, our focus must remain that of selfless service. The safety, security and prosperity of Nigeria's 200 million people are our responsibility. We must not fail them," Buhari added.

He spoke yesterday in Abuja at the opening of the inaugural meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) which later continued behind closed doors.

He used the opening remarks to explain the reasons for the creation, merger, and split of ministries, saying that the decision was taken to boost efficiency and effectiveness of service delivery.

The president had created six ministries, which included Works and Housing led by Babatunde Fashola, with Abubakar D. Aliyu as minister of state.

The remaining ministries are Power, with Sale Mamman as the main minister, and Godwin Jedy-Agba as minister of state; Aviation, headed by Hadi Sirika, Special Duties and International Affairs, headed by George Akume, Police Affairs headed by Maigari Dingyadi, and Humanitarian and Disaster Management, headed by Sadiya Umar Faruk.

"In the recently concluded elections, the majority of Nigerians who voted for us gave us a clear mandate: a, to enhance the security of lives and property across the entire country, b, to create a diversified and inclusive economy that will bring prosperity to all, and c, to install governance and accountability in our systems and processes, thereby eliminating corruption. Therefore, all ideas and projects that will contribute to achieving these goals shall be foremost in our deliberations.

"Furthermore, we split the ministry of power, works and housing and ministry of transportation and aviation to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of our infrastructure delivery programmes and projects. On security, keeping in mind the need to improve on our achievements we created the ministry of police affairs whose purpose is to oversee the development and implementation of strategies that will enhanced Nigeria's internal security in synergy with other security and intelligence agencies. This will include supporting the re-establishment of civil authority in the liberated areas of the north east."

He added, "We also created a new ministry of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs. This ministry will manage key projects and initiatives of the presidency.

The minister's role will include coordinating multi-agencies and inter-ministry functions as designated by the President.

"I have instructed the Secretary to the Government of the Federation to draft a schedule of ministerial responsibilities for my review and final approval. As I said during the recent retreat, we must work in harmony with each other. Communication and team work are the hallmarks of success.

