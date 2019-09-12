Sudan: African countries call for lifting sanctions on Sudan

11 September 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Three African countries non-permanent members in the UN Security Council(South Afri ca- Ivory Coast and Equatorian Guinea) have called for lfting the economic sanctions imposed on Sudan since2005.

Statement issued, Wednesay, by the three countries, said Sudan is currently, witnessing positive developments, adding that the AU Peace and Security Council has revoked the sanctions imposed on the country.

The statement called on the UN Security Council to take the same steps by lifting the sanctions.

The sanctions include weapons embargo, freezing of Sudan's assets in international banks and ravel ban on some officials.

