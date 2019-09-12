Liberia: 53 Students Win Firestone Liberia Scholarships

12 September 2019
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

Firestone Liberia on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 presented 53 Liberian students with full scholarship certificates for the next stage of their education at a ceremony held in the company's Senior High School auditorium, a release has said.

According to the company's release, the students will be studying at a number of Liberian colleges and universities, including Cuttington University, Stella Maris Polytechnic, and Mother Patern College of Health Sciences. Scholarship recipients were awarded based on merit and performance.

Firestone Liberia General Manager Don Darden, who presented the scholarship certificates, said "On behalf of Firestone Liberia, I offer my heartfelt congratulations to the students and their families, and extend best wishes for their continued success. Firestone Liberia is committed to the highest standards of education in our school system, which spans 26 schools, employs more than 350 educators, and has currently enrolled close to 9,000 students who will attend at no cost to the parents."

One of the scholarship recipients, Kezelee Koiwu of Cuttington University, who spoke on behalf of his colleagues, lauded the company for providing them the opportunity to pursue their undergraduate education.

The Firestone Senior High School, according to education statistic, is consistently ranked as one of the top 35 schools, and last month announced a 100 percent pass rate for 270 graduates, who sat the latest West African Senior School Examinations (WASSCE) this year.

Copyright © 2019 Liberian Observer. All rights reserved.

