Liberia: Education Minister Summoned Over Tuition Hike, Others

12 September 2019
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)
By J. Burgess Carter

-- Due to appear today

The plenary of the Senate has summoned Education Minister D. Ansu Sonii to appear before that august body on Thursday, September 12, 2019 to address himself to the hike of tuition and other related fees of schools across the country.

Minister Sonii is himself a proprietor of a privately-owned school in the Banjor community, outside Monrovia.

A communication dated Monday, September 9, 2019, and read on Wednesday, September 11 during the Senate's 63rd day sitting, under the signature of Montserrado Country Senator Abe Darius Dillon, requested his colleagues to summon the Education Minister, "to appear before this august body to address himself to the hike in tuition and other related fees of schools in the country during this period of economic hardship."

The communication from Dillon, which is his first major document he took seat as Senator of Montserrado County, reminded his colleagues of the commencement of the Ministry of Education calendar for the 2019-2020 school year, "but with most parents are still unable to enroll their children in schools due to the sharp hike in fees."

For example, Senator Dillon noted, "the cost for a set of uniforms in most schools, especially faith-based institutions is between US$75 to US$100, while school fees for some schools are as high as US$1,000."

Dillon's communication noted that the minister, a former University of Liberia instructor, needs to inform the lawmakers on the rationale and justification for said hike, and what he can do to intervene where necessary.

In a motion, meanwhile proffered by Margibi County Senator Oscar Cooper, the Senate voted that due to the sensitive nature of what is currently obtaining, the Minister be summoned to appear on Thursday, September 12, 2019, at 2:00 p.m.

