Cameroon: National Dialogue - PM Dion Ngute Begins Consultations

The Head of Government received cabinet ministers and other officials from the North West and South West Regions on September 11, 2019 evening.

Barely 24 hours after President Paul Biya in his message to the nation announced National Dialogue to resolve the ongoing socio- political and security crisis in the North West and South West Regions, Prime Minister, Head of Government, Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute on September 11, 2019 kicked started consultations leading up to the dialogue at the end of this month.

President Paul Biya in the message said the Prime Minister will chair the dialogue and instructed him to carry out broad-based consultations to solicit a wide range of views that will serve as a source of inspiration to the conduct of the deliberations. In respect of the instructions, Prime Minister Dion Ngute kicked started the consultations at the Star Building with cabinet ministers and senior officials from the South West and South West Regions.

The consultations were in-camera. However, information that filtered out of it indicated that the Prime Minister convened the officials to assess and analyse the message of the Head of State to the nation. The Prime Minister, the source indicated wants work to start immediately. The Prime Minister instructed the officials from the North West and South West Regions to talk to the Regional Governors. The information is that he Prime Minister will be giving the Governors daily instructions so that they should know what should be done. The Governors, it was revealed, will be responsible for sending invitations and conveying to Yaounde those who will be invited by the Prime Minister for the consultations. The Prime Minister also reportedly gave the officials a website and e-mail contact address to put at the disposal of the public so that people who have contributions at the level of Regions and cannot come to Yaounde, can start sending the contributions. It emerged that the challenges are enormous and the officials should brainstorm. The Prime Minister has put in place a system where he will consult some personalities virtually every day. Any reliable information, Prime Minister Dion Ngute was cited to have said, should be forwarded to him so that he can build up a package on how the national dialogue can be conducted.