Malawi: Blantyre Registers More Road Accidents in 2019

Blantyre district has registered more road accidents in the first half of 2019 as compared to the same period last year.

Fatality

Public Relations Officer for Blantyre Police Station, Sub-Inspector Augustus Nkhwazi said in an interview that the district has registered 720 road traffic accidents in the first half of this year compared to 58 road traffic accidents in 2018 in the same period.

"From January to June this year fatal road accidents were 12, serious road accidents were 7, minor road accidents were 254 and damaging road accidents were 447.

"During the same period last year, we registered 10 fatal accidents, 5 serious road accidents, 33 minor road accidents and 10 damages road accidents," Nkhwazi said.

Nkhwazi said there are a number of factors that have contributed to the sharp rise among them was reckless driving by motorists.

"Road users both motorists and pedestrians have been reckless to an extent where they have failed to comply with road traffic regulations. In addition, there has been too much congestion on our roads caused by influx of motor vehicles," Nkhwazi said.

Still more, Nkwazi made an assurance that the Blantyre police will continue to deploy traffic police officers on its roads and make sure road users adhere to traffic regulations.