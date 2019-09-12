South Africa: Ninow's Attorney to Lay Charge of Defamation Against EFF Gauteng Leader After She Accused Him of Being Drunk

12 September 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Alex Mitchley

The Legal Aid attorney acting on behalf of Nicholas Ninow in his rape trial will be laying a charge of defamation against the EFF's Gauteng chairperson Mandisa Mashego, after she allegedly accused him of being drunk in court on Thursday.

The case against Ninow was postponed in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Thursday, after both the State and defence attorney Herman Alberts made their closing arguments.

Alberts said, as he was returning from the cells, he overheard a woman, who has been identified as Mashego, saying that he was drunk.

"I deny it. I advised the lady I am prepared to go for a sobriety test now if she wants to persist or publish that allegation," Alberts told News24.

He added that he would be opening a case of defamation and that he had already informed Legal Aid's regional office of what had happened.

Miranda Jordan from Women and Men against Child Abuse (WMCA) told News24 that she intervened and had attempted to tell Mashego that every single South African had the right to a defence.

"They accused him (Alberts) in a court of law, that he was drunk and must be drunk to defend Ninow," Jordan said.

"Immediately, she told me to shut up and that she would get me right now."

Things got heated and Jordan conceded that she had also told Mashego to shut up.

"I tried to say to them that we are a child rights organisation, we are here to uphold the rights of the trial, to see that the child has a fair trial, and the fact that you are attacking us is completely unacceptable."

News24 tried contacting Mashego for comment, which proved unsuccessful. News24 has also tried to contact EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi for comment. It will be added once received.

Mashego and other EFF members were observing the closing arguments in the High Court on Thursday, where the State asked the court to find that Ninow had preyed on the victim, following her into the bathroom and then raping her.

State prosecutor Dorah Ngobeni said the inference to be drawn from the witness testimony and evidence led in the trial was that Ninow had planned to rape the victim.

Alberts argued that no inference could be drawn that Ninow was preying on the children in the kiddies play area, with the intent of raping one of them.

Judgment has been reserved for Monday.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mugabe Spent Final Days Using Uber Rides - Jonathan Moyo
Redknapp Appears to Mock Zimbabwean Star Benjani Mwaruwari
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Magufuli Tells Museveni Not To Be Too Greedy With Oil
Robert Mugabe's Body Returns to Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.