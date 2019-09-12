Malawi: Analysts Advise Mutharika 'To Prove National Leadership'

12 September 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Malawi's renowned political analysts have advised President Peter Mutharika to prove his national leadership by holding rallies in the north and centre too instead of confining himself in the south.

President Mutharika: DPP says he will be in the centre and north for rallies

University of Livingstonia political scientist George Phiri said it was surprising that since his controversial re-election in May, Mutharika has only held political rallies and political activities in the south.

The ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) scooped more parliamentary seats in the south and the region gave Mutharika more votes than any other presidential contestant in the highly disputed election.

"It is very surprising that he is concentrating his political activities in the south, why not go to Karonga, Chitipa, Nkhata Bay? Aren't these districts in Malawi?" said Phiri.

Ernest Thindwa, a political science lecturer at Chancellor College said Mutharika might be concentrating in the south to give hope to the DPP supporters during the ongoing political impasse.

DPP publicist Nicholas Dausi said Mutharika will visit the north and centre shortly, saying the south was just a starting point.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Malawi
Southern Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mugabe Spent Final Days Using Uber Rides - Jonathan Moyo
Redknapp Appears to Mock Zimbabwean Star Benjani Mwaruwari
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Magufuli Tells Museveni Not To Be Too Greedy With Oil
Robert Mugabe's Body Returns to Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.