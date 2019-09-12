Malawi: Analysts Advise Mutharika 'To Prove National Leadership'

Malawi's renowned political analysts have advised President Peter Mutharika to prove his national leadership by holding rallies in the north and centre too instead of confining himself in the south.

President Mutharika: DPP says he will be in the centre and north for rallies

University of Livingstonia political scientist George Phiri said it was surprising that since his controversial re-election in May, Mutharika has only held political rallies and political activities in the south.

The ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) scooped more parliamentary seats in the south and the region gave Mutharika more votes than any other presidential contestant in the highly disputed election.

"It is very surprising that he is concentrating his political activities in the south, why not go to Karonga, Chitipa, Nkhata Bay? Aren't these districts in Malawi?" said Phiri.

Ernest Thindwa, a political science lecturer at Chancellor College said Mutharika might be concentrating in the south to give hope to the DPP supporters during the ongoing political impasse.

DPP publicist Nicholas Dausi said Mutharika will visit the north and centre shortly, saying the south was just a starting point.