Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Visits Grace, Says Will Not Impose Mugabe Burial Place

President Emmerson Mnangagwa, First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa and former First Lady Grace Mugabe, centre, at the arrival of former President Robert Mugabe’s body from Singapore at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport in Harare.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has visited late former President Robert Mugabe's private Blue Roof home in Harare where he assured Mugabe's widow, Grace his government will not try to impose its wishes on where the former State leader shall be buried.

Mnangagwa visited Mugabe's home few hours after his MDC rival, Nelson Chamisa also visited with his party's top leadership.

Mugabe died last Friday but his burial place remains a big mystery.

This has fuelled speculation that government and the former first family were at odds on where the former leader should be buried.

Mnangagwa said while he maintained Mugabe will be buried this coming Sunday, he and his government will not seek to impose on where the once powerful Zimbabwean leader will be buried.

"Amai (Grace) you have the full support of the government of Zimbabwe under me... let those who say whatever they want talk. We as government will not say anything contrary to you. Nothing.

"I am happy that the (traditional) chiefs came and saw me; but you find the press saying I bribed them."

Mnangagwa dismissed rumours he had bribed traditional leaders to agree to his wish to bury Mugabe at the National Heroes Acre.

Some media reports had earlier during the week linked traditional leaders from Mugabe's Zvimba home as having agreed to a government wish to have Mugabe buried at the national shrine.

The family is reportedly keen on Mugabe being buried in Kutama, his rural home but the Zimbabwean incumbent is seen as trying to seize the moment to convince the world he was taking care of a man he deposed in a military assisted coup in 2017.

Mugabe said on the eve of last year's elections that he was being harassed by Mnangagwa and his government.

Mnangagwa said Mugabe will remain "our icon, our hero and our founding father" as long as he remained President.