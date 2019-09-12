Kenya: Section of Thika Superhighway to Be Partially Closed This Weekend

11 September 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Amina Wako

The Kenya Urban Roads Authority (Kura) has notified motorists that a section of the city-bound expressway of the Thika Superhighway at Allsopps (Outer Ring Road Junction) Ruaraka interchange will be partially closed this weekend.

Kura is expected to install beams on the ongoing construction of Outer Ring Road overpass that is poised to ease movement of traffic between the two major arteries in the east parts of the city.

In a statement to members of the public, Kura advised motorists heading to the city centre to use the service lanes the traffic marshal will direct them to.

"Please further note that the remaining section of the outbound expressway will be closed on Saturday 21st and Sunday 22nd September, 2019 and motorists will use the service lanes as directed by traffic marshals," Kura said in the statement.

The closure will disrupt traffic flow on the expressway that has been a major relief for motorists as all vehicles heading out of Nairobi towards Thika and those joining or leaving Outer Ring road will have to squeeze themselves on the two lane Ruaraka overpass.

As such, Kura has advised motorists to use alternative routes to reduce congesting the service lanes.

According to the statement, the closure will commence from 6am to 6pm.

