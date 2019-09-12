Nigeria: Sports Minister Pledges Massive Tapping of Talents From the Grassroots

Illorin — Minister of Sports and Youths Development, Mr. Sunday Dare has reiterated the commitment of the federal government to embark on massive tapping of talented sports men and women that would be representing the country in global competitions in future.

Dare who spoke in Ilorin, Kwara State during a courtesy call on the state's Deputy Governor, Mr. Lekan Alabi at Government House said that the present administration would work harder to ensure such feat so as to move the nation's sports development forward.

The Minister who was in Ilorin to flag off of the 5th National Youths Games at the University of Ilorin Sports Ground where over 5,000 sports men and women are participating in the competition, expressed the hope that budding talents that would represent the nation in international championship would be discovered during the two-week fiesta.

He used the occasion to laud state government for its support to ensure successful hosting of the games.

Dare acknowledged and appreciated the state government for its supports on National Youths Games over the years and solicited for more.

His words, "Federal Government is committed to bring back resurgence of various sporting activities and culture of sports to discover young athletes who would go on to represent the state and country at the national and international levels".

While affirming that Kwara State is one of the sports loving state in Nigeria, the Minister hinted that the state would soon host one of its international competition.

Responding, the state's Deputy Governor, Mr. Alabi restated government's commitment to develop grassroots sports for discovery of more talents.

Mr Alabi who recalled his playing days in the 1970s as a footballer and handballer representing Kwara State identified sports as unifying factors among Nigerians.

He noted that the state government has been supporting the National Youth Games and would continue to do so to make sure hidden talents are uncovered among the youths in the state and country at large.

He called on the three tiers of government to use sports to positively engage youth and reduce poverty.

Mr Alabi noted that the state had produced stars in the past especially in Table Tennis, Badminton and in Athletics pledged that the present administration would give attention to sports to maximise it advantages.