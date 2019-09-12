Liberia: Outrageous!--Indeed... No Election Victory for Urey's Family in Weah's Liberia?

When President George M. Weah sounded in the strongest term that the Urey's family will not win any elected position politically as long the is President and in Liberia, the political terrain became electrified with support and condemnations from the 'con and pro' segments until District #15 controversial and quarantined second countdown from the six precincts constituting 20 polling places in the district, was released, leaving Telia Urey earlier poised to claim victory being dealt a shattering blow that landed her in the pit of defeat.

The race in the by-election of the vacant District #15 Representative seat following the death of Representative A... . Lawrence which was contested by candidates from the four collaborating opposition political parties (Liberty, Unity, All Liberia and Alternative National Congress) and the ruling establishment-Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) quickly transformed from parties' game to individual (Weah) and family-(Urey)tagged fray with the red line being drawn of which the Urey's family finally fail ed to advanced progressively in the re-run when the CDC's Liberian million dollars(LD24m inclusively) rain poured down and flooded terrain as the gigantic figures simmered from the re-contested controversial six quarantined areas went into the direction of the ruling CDC's candidate, Abu Kamara.

Thereafter, pundits, reading through Weah's caveat unleashed against the Urey's family which is marred with far reaching dent and futuristic repercussion if not revisited the soonest to revere the current trend, as outrageous and badly planted seed of omen which if not checkmated; may infest the growing democracy with individual-imposed vendetta equipped with the capacity to nefariously pollute the political landscape and desecrate the precious art and craft of governance and debase the unique ingredient of tolerance.

At the same time, political observers quizzically wondered about the after hour infusion of the LD24 million into the re-run by the CDC's candidate in the wake of a grave cash-strapped environment; and as government continues to alarm over a financial crunch lumbering on its ability to live up to its many nationally binding obligation; so quick, its earlier politically suffocated candidate squarely biting the frustration and bitterness; could overnight whipped up LD24 million to bankroll his standing in the re-run, despite the tug-of-war to see such local currency in massive circulation in the execrably ailing economy; coupled with the shockingly unsolved missing controversial LD16 billion, also not only speak volume, but triggered more questions than answers.

It can be recalled, that the hearing officer the National Elections Commission recently ruled in favor of opposition candidate Telia Urey thus declaring a rerun of the district #15 by-election in six precincts within the course of 10 days conceding to alleged ballot tempting. This the ruling establishment believed the NEC had erred and is more or less siding with the collaborating opposition political parties.

In the process, CDC in a twenty-five count "Bill of Exceptions" to the Supreme Court, beg the honorable Court as final arbiter of Justice in the land, to mandate the Board of Commissioners of NEC to review and reverse its decision of re-run of the by-election.

According to the ruling party, the high court should reverse NEC's judgement on grounds that it is prejudicial, erroneous, illegal and bias, and at the same time protect the votes of the people by granting onto the CDC proper relief.

The CDC further alleges that the ruling declaring rerun is erroneous and should be reversed because NEC ignored sufficient facts and admissions that were relevant and material to determine the issues raised during the course of the investigation.

The ruling establishment asserted that the NEC committed several reversible errors when its deliberately ignored material evidence and selectively picked facts that are completely irrelevant and ruled upon such.

CDC maintained in her complain to the court, that the reduction in the votes of the parties after the exclusion of the quarantined precincts that were already tallied cannot be deemed as elections irregularity as claimed by NEC hearing officer.

"That the honorable Supreme Court has also held that the mathematical error being harmless cannot be deemed as an election irregularity. Tokpa v NEC et al, LRSC 29 (August 7, 2015)."

Shortly before caving in, CDC had insisted that the indicated recount is the proper recourse consistent with law and reasoning since the tabulation at the Data Center has no connection to the ballot boxes.

Meanwhile, highlighting the odds confronting the Supreme Court with an undermining posture," Chief Justice Francis S. Korkpor asserted recently at the opening of Criminal Courts across Liberia that "I like to say that our court is the angle of the society, if they do not function properly, the society will come to a standstill."

Chief Justice further noted that this might further lead to massive fraud, corruption, under performance and alleged tampering with judiciary actors to include: judges, justices, sheriffs, bailiffs, and court administrators.

Legal experts fear that the condition will to a larger extent compromise the independence and workings of judges, court officials and the Judicial System in general.