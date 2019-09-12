Liberia: PYJ Digs Into Catholic Gays--Demands Thorough Clean-Up in Liberian Catholic Churches And Stop Sodomizing Kids

The Spokesman for all the Liberian warlords, former Field Marshall General of the Independent National Patriotic Front of Liberia (INPFL), Prince Y. Johnson has sounded a caveat to the Catholic Church of Liberia to critically concentrate on the nefarious practice of sodomization of the children in the churches, something vehemently condemned and robustly opposed by the Almighty God as reflected in the Holy Bible regarding the dilemma unleashed during the days of Sodom and Gomorrah. Former Field Marshall Johnson who announced his new position as the official spokesman of the warlords on Sunday, September 1, 2019 in a sermon delivered at his edifice in Monrovia as a result of a meeting held at his residence (in Monrovia) comprising all the high profile warlords, where a joint-resolution was drafted and subsequently endorsed; strongly cautioned the Catholic Churches that instead of parading around he place trumpeting the establishing a war crime court in Liberia, they should devote their energy to stop the infamous gay activity permeating the image of the church and by extension, the glory of God through Jesus Christ.

According to the warlords' new spokesman and Nimba County's Senator Prince Y. Johnson, while the menace is plaguing the Catholic Churches in Liberia and abroad wherein he Pope is working overtime to quash and rid the church of the latter (gayism) the Liberian Catholic Church should remain focused in joining the Pope in purging the culture of sodomization of kids that has taken the church by storm rather than craving for war crime court on bended knees.

Pundits also decried the scourge (gay) as a culture rapidly spreading in most segments of the Liberian society thereby affecting the youthful population mostly exploited as soft target; and to the shocking dismay of the people; reports that men pf God tasked with the responsibility to protect the moral value society against sodomy, are themselves staunch crusaders and exploiters of such dangerous performance which has become a cancer on the skin of Jesus Christ.

They allegedly revealed that the gay act has overwhelmed the society that it is even used as a 'visa' to obtain employment in both the public and private sectors and to be most welcomed and accommodated in companies of some high profile individuals while many of the orthodox churches remained mute.

It can be recalled that a local daily reported concerning the uneasiness of one of the Liberian Catholic Priests regarding his dissatisfaction over some members of the church of allegedly making sexual passes at him (father Gabriel Sawyer.

The FrontpageAfrica reported that following the position of the Holy See's Ambassador, Fr. Gabriel Sawyer threatened to go public with his situation. The president of the Bishop's Conference, Anthony Borwah wrote him an email, leaked to FPA, dated December 4, 2018 asking Sawyer to keep the information of alleged sexual immorality in the hierarchy of the church from going public.

"I do plead with you to please keep things away from the media, public and the court. You have the right to be listened to and protected by the Church. I will do my best as President to help the process reach its successful conclusions as much as I can with God's help," Bishop Borwah wrote.

The church's silence comes as the church worldwide has been besieged with allegations of sexual abuse of children, nuns and other church members. The Vatican has been slow to respond to the scandals but in a recent letter Pope Francis ordered that people reporting to authorities should be given attention.

The ecclesiastical Authorities shall commit themselves to ensuring that those who state that they have been harmed, together with their families, are to be treated with dignity and respect, and, in particular, are to be".

This new decree by the Pope is far-reaching because it mandates the clergy and laypeople to report any accusations of sexual abuse they may come across in accordance with church and state laws. It is intended to change the way the church investigates cases of sexual offense. The letter is breaking new grounds because inquests in sexual abuse allegations are now required to last for 90 days. TNR