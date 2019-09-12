Ghana: War Against Corruption - We're On Course - NPP

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has reiterated President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's commitment to fighting corruption in the country.

At a press conference yesterday, in an apparent rebuttal to the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) media interactions on Tuesday John Boadu, General Secretary of the NPP, called the bluff of the NDC to substantiate the allegations.

He said, the President through implementations of many legislations has shown enough cause to curb the corruption canker in its bud adding that those efforts had been complemented with the provision of logistic and budgetary support to anti-graft institutions in the country.

The General Secretary said one of the legislation, the Akufo-Addo led government put in place to help fight corruption was to ensure that executive assent was given to the Right to Information Act which has been in Parliament for a while.

Mr Boadu said that Act alone coupled with the establishment of the Special Prosecutor's Office was enough indication that the President's action was meant to give corruption zero tolerance in his administration.

He said with the current Supreme Court judgement to maintain public office holders in some state institution which gives a security of tenure for such office holders could also be seen as a way of fighting corruption.

Mr Boadu said the President in his first term has provided the Police Service with vehicles for them to be able to enhance their service delivery, especially, in fighting corruption adding that institutions such as Special Prosecutor's Office and others have been provided with logistics and budget to perform their mandate with regards to fighting corruption.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Corruption By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said the President has always acted to refer his appointees who were alleged to have breached the law to make money, to the relevant public institutions for them to be investigated and the truth established.

Mr Boadu said it was based on these facts that Ghana, in the current Global Corruption Barometer placed fourth out of 34 African countries which were surveyed.

He asked the public to keep focused on issues so that the NDC propaganda machinery which has an agenda to derail and confuse the populace of the development agenda of NPP prior to the 2020 general election was kept in check.