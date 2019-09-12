Ghana: Dr Ndoum Resigns From Board of Gold Coast Brokerage - Changes Company's Name

The Chairman of Groupe Nduom, Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom has resigned from the Board of Gold Coast Brokerage Limited.

A statement from the Ghana Stock Exchange in Accra yesterday confirmed the announcement.

Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom is resigning from the board together with Patrick Kobina Anumel.

They are being replaced by Dr Olivia Anku-Tsede, Mr Joseph Kusi-Tieku as well as Mr Kwesi Abedu Wilson.

The statement also indicated the change of name of the company to Teak Tree Brokerage Limited.

Gold Coast Brokerage is a licensed brokerage firm offering stock brokerage, investment advisory and treasury management services.

It is licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission as a broker-dealer and registered as a licensed dealing member of the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) as well as a Central Securities Depository participant.

Gold Coast Brokerage is a member of Groupe Nduom which is a family business group of Ghanaian and American origin.

The company was incorporated on June 8, 2012 and started operations on July 1, 2012, to continue the tradition of service excellence from our mother company Gold Coast Securities.

This was as a result of a regulatory directive to separate the Fund Management licence and the Broker-Dealer licence.