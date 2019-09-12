Ghana: Titus Glover Installed Asomkahene of Mampong Akwapem

The Mampong Akwapem Traditional Council in the Eastern Region has installed Deputy Minister of Transport, Daniel Titus Glover, as the Asomkahene of the area.

The Asomkahene, to wit 'communications chief' has the chieftaincy title Nana Otu Ansah I.

Preceding the installation ceremony yesterday at Mampong were series of introductory rituals by various sub-chiefs of the area.

Earlier, amidst drumming, singing, war chants and gunshots, the Asomkahene was paraded through the town for the citizens to see and welcome their incoming chief.

The ceremony was led by Mamponghene, Nana Kwame Otu Dartey III, Queenmother, Nana Akua Perbea as well as other chiefs in the area.

Accepting the position, Mr Glover expressed gratitude to the chiefs and people of Mampong for the responsibility bestowed on him.

He said although he was unfamiliar with the people, he was shocked by the reception accorded him, and pledged to contribute to the development of the area.

"I am extremely grateful for the honour bestowed on me and my family. The chiefs and people have also welcomed me with open arms, and I am thankful to them. I am here to serve just as I am doing at Tema East constituency," Mr Glover stated.

He said he was already aware of the development challenges confronting the area, stating that "we can achieve the desired progress if we work together as chiefs to bring improvement to the livelihoods of the people".

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mr Glover called for unity and peace to promote development in the area.

Osabarima Kwame Otu Dartey III welcomed the new chief, and entreated him to serve the people diligently, and asked him to ignore destructive tendencies.

"As the Asomkahene, many will come to you with different information and messages. Please deal only with what is right. Ignore those that are destructive to the aspirations of Mampong Akuapem," Osabarima Dartey stated.

The Mamponghene expressed gratitude to the family of the newly installed chief for the support, and called on them to continue to back him in the performance of his responsibilities.

To be able to work favourably for Mampong, the Queenmother entreated the chiefs and people to pay heed to the counsel of Nana Otu Ansah, and respond to his calls.