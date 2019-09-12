Ghana: Christians Urged to Pray Unceasingly and Win Souls for Christ

12 September 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Godfred Blay Gibbah

Tema — The General Overseer of Upper Room Assembly, Bishop Beatrice Dzandu-Hedidor, has urged Christians to pray unceasingly and win more souls for Jesus Christ to turn round the fortunes of Ghana.

She was delivering the sermon at this year's annual amazing grace thanksgiving service organised by the church after a successful 13-day fasting by members of the church.

It was on the theme: "I will restore to you the years that the locust hath eaten and my people shall never be ashamed."

The fast was aimed at interceding for God's favour to be on Ghana in all its endeavours and to purify the faith of members.

Bishop Hedidor advised Ghanaians to be honest in their dealings with one another and work hard to build a society in which each is his brother's keeper.

She said the challenges facing the country in the areas of trade, unemployment and security, among other things, were surmountable, and, therefore, urged the citizenry to work together to develop the country.

The congregation prayed for the nation, its leaders and the underprivileged.

The occasion was also used to dedicate and commission a new office complex built by the church where the afflicted could go to receive healing.

