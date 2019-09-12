South Africa: Rassie - Proteas Eager to Bounce Back From Cwc Flop

Cape Town — Proteas batsman Rassie van der Dussen believes the Proteas will make a strong statement in the upcoming T20 series against India.

The three-match T20 series - in India - marks the first time the Proteas will play since their Cricket World Cup flop in England earlier this year.

The Proteas could only manage three wins from nine matches and finished seventh in the 10-team log.

However, Van der Dussen believes the Proteas will bounce back from their tough times in England.

"The last time we were together was at the World Cup, it was a disappointing showing by the team and we all knew it," said Van der Dussen on Wednesday in India.

"Coming together now, it's a fresh start with new coaching staff and new faces. We've spoken a lot about where we are as a team and where we want to go.

"India are one of the strongest teams in the world, it's going to be a massive challenge. They recently played against the West Indies and gave us the advantage of seeing their strategies," said the 30-year-old.

"Our guys have been off for a while, but they are fresh and raring to go. We had a disappointing World Cup campaign so now we got the opportunity to make a strong statement and bounce back from that."

Van der Dussen also highlighted that the Proteas are beginning their preparations for next year's T20 World Cup in Australia.

"There's a T20 World Cup in just over a year, we have 20 games left or so. This will show us exactly where we are, playing against one of the strongest teams."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The first T20 in Dharamsala is scheduled to get under way on Sunday, September 15 at 15:30 SA time .

Proteas T20I squad v India:

Quinton de Kock (Titans, captain), Rassie van der Dussen (Lions, vice-captain), Temba Bavuma (Lions), Junior Dala (Titans), Bjorn Fortuin (Lions), Beuran Hendricks (Lions), Reeza Hendricks (Lions), David Miller (Dolphins), Anrich Nortje (Warriors), Andile Phehlukwayo (Dolphins), Dwaine Pretorius (Lions), Kagiso Rabada (Lions), Tabraiz Shamsi (Titans), George Linde (Cape Cobras)

Proteas tour to India itinerary:

Sunday, September 15 - 1st T20I at Dharamsala - 15:30 SA time

Wednesday, September 18 - 2nd T20I at Mohali - 15:30 SA time

Sunday, September 22 - 3rd T20I at Bengaluru - 15:30 SA time

Source: Sport24