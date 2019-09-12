South Africa: Train Derailed At Bellville Station

12 September 2019
GroundUp (Cape Town)
By Tariro Washinyira

A Metrorail train derailed on Thursday morning at the Bellville station, causing delays and inconvenience for many commuters.

"Two passenger trailers and a motor coach derailed at 6:08am," said a Metrorail statement. "Although initially no visible injuries were reported, some 20 passengers have subsequently received medical attention on site for minor injuries." The accident occurred on the Kuilsriver side of the track opposite platform 11.

Rose Mhlanga, who sell fruits, sweets and chips from a stall at platform nine, witnessed the accident. "It got stuck for few minutes, kicked back forcefully, before it lay on one side."

A train had come to a standstill a few metres from the derailed train. Most commuters were jumping off the stuck train and running towards the station hoping to find Cape Town-bound trains on the other side of the derailed one.

Alice, a grade nine learner, was waiting for a train at about 9:50am. She had caught the train from Eersteriver and was very late for school which started at 8am.

Metrorail said that Wellington/Kraaifontein trains are being re-routed via Monte Vista; Lavistown line trains are temporarily suspended; and running times are expected to increase by an hour.

