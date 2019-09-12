Cameroon: 2019 U23 AFCON Qualifiers - Objective: Tokyo 2020

After their qualification for the final phase of the U23 AFCON the Lions are focused on the tournament.

The U-23 men's football team now has hopes of qualifying for the 2020 Olympic Games in Japan. This comes after they qualified for the third edition of the U23 AFCON which takes place in November in Egypt. They picked their qualification on Tuesday September 10, 2019 in Rades, Tunisia, during the return leg of the last round qualifying tournament. Cameroon was beaten by Tunisia 2- 1 but qualified on an away goal rule. Cameroon's goal was scored by OGC Nice forward, Ignatius Ganago at the 15th minute securing qualification for the Lions. The Carthage Eaglets equalised at the 37th minute through Wahji Sehli and went further to score again at the 72nd minute through penalty. During the away leg in Yaounde on September 6, 2019, Cameroon beat Tunisia 1-0. Despite last Tuesday's defeat the U23 Lions will participate at the final phase of the U-23 AFCON for the first time since the competition was introduced in 2011. The participation of Cameroon at the AFCON will also give the U-23 Lions hopes of qualifying for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

In the other matches played on the continent, South Africa played a 0- 0 tie with Zimbabwe in the second leg. In the first leg, South Africa thrashed Zimbabwe 5-0. The Bafana Bafana have therefore qualified for the tournament. Nigeria equally qualified after humbling Sudan 5-0 in the return leg in Asaba. In the away leg they lost 0-1 at the El Merreikh Stadium in Omdurman. The Black Meteors of Ghana qualified for the continental showpiece for the first time after beating Algeria 1-0 in Algeria. The two teams settled for a 1-1 draw in the first leg in Accra on Friday, September 6, 2019. Ghana thus qualified on a 2-1 win aggregate.