Cameroon: 2019 U23 AFCON Qualifiers - Objective: Tokyo 2020

12 September 2019
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

After their qualification for the final phase of the U23 AFCON the Lions are focused on the tournament.

The U-23 men's football team now has hopes of qualifying for the 2020 Olympic Games in Japan. This comes after they qualified for the third edition of the U23 AFCON which takes place in November in Egypt. They picked their qualification on Tuesday September 10, 2019 in Rades, Tunisia, during the return leg of the last round qualifying tournament. Cameroon was beaten by Tunisia 2- 1 but qualified on an away goal rule. Cameroon's goal was scored by OGC Nice forward, Ignatius Ganago at the 15th minute securing qualification for the Lions. The Carthage Eaglets equalised at the 37th minute through Wahji Sehli and went further to score again at the 72nd minute through penalty. During the away leg in Yaounde on September 6, 2019, Cameroon beat Tunisia 1-0. Despite last Tuesday's defeat the U23 Lions will participate at the final phase of the U-23 AFCON for the first time since the competition was introduced in 2011. The participation of Cameroon at the AFCON will also give the U-23 Lions hopes of qualifying for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

In the other matches played on the continent, South Africa played a 0- 0 tie with Zimbabwe in the second leg. In the first leg, South Africa thrashed Zimbabwe 5-0. The Bafana Bafana have therefore qualified for the tournament. Nigeria equally qualified after humbling Sudan 5-0 in the return leg in Asaba. In the away leg they lost 0-1 at the El Merreikh Stadium in Omdurman. The Black Meteors of Ghana qualified for the continental showpiece for the first time after beating Algeria 1-0 in Algeria. The two teams settled for a 1-1 draw in the first leg in Accra on Friday, September 6, 2019. Ghana thus qualified on a 2-1 win aggregate.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Cameroon Tribune

Most Popular
Cameroon
West Africa
Sport
Soccer
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mugabe Spent Final Days Using Uber Rides - Jonathan Moyo
Robert Mugabe's Body Returns to Zimbabwe
Redknapp Appears to Mock Zimbabwean Star Benjani Mwaruwari
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Magufuli Tells Museveni Not To Be Too Greedy With Oil

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.