Cameroon: National Dialogue - Cameroonians, International National Dialogue Community Welcome Announcement

President Paul Biya announced the National Dialogue to resolve the crisis rocking the North West and South West Regions in his message to the nation on September 10, 2019.

Expectations are high both in Cameroon and abroad as both Cameroonians and the international community await the National Dialogue, President Paul Biya announced he has decided to convene from the end of this month of September 2019. In a Radio/TV message to the nation, President Biya said, the National Dialogue which is in line with the Constitution will enable "us to seek ways and means of meeting the aspirations of the people of the North West and South West Regions, but also of all the other components of the our Nation." He said the dialogue will mainly concern the situation in the North West and South West Regions where sociopolitical and security crisis has been raging on for three years. The Head of State specified that the dialogue to be chaired by the Prime Minister, Head of Government will bring together a wide range of personalities. Prior to the effective holding of the dialogue, the Prime Minister will carry out broad-based consultations to solicit a wide range of views that will serve as a source of inspiration for the conduct of the deliberations. Delegations, President Biya disclosed, will in the coming days be dispatched to meet the diaspora to enable them make their contribution to the discussions on the resolution of the crisis.

Shortly after the message, reactions have been flowing in to appreciate the decision of the Head of State and also suggestions for a successful dialogue. The Secretary General of the United Nations Organisation, Antonio Guterres through his Spokesperson, Stéphane Dujarric has welcomed the decision and called on all Cameroonians to participate to ensure its success. Ebba Kalondo, Spokesperson to the Chairperson of the African Union Commission on his behalf has also welcomed the announced national dialogue. Cameroonians from all strata of the society including the Internally Displaced Persons, victims of the socio-political and security crisis have also welcomed the announced national dialogue and expressed hopes that it will resolve the crisis.