Ghana: The Mining Sector Generated Gh¢ 1.3 Billion in 2019

12 September 2019
Government of Ghana (Accra)
press release By Ishmael Batoma And David Gomado

The mining sector has generated GH¢ 1.3 billion representing 17 percent of total government revenue in 2019, a 39 percent increase to the sector's contribution to government revenue for the same period last year.

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Mr. Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh, disclosed this when the ministry took its turn at the meet-the-press series on Wednesday in Accra.

Mr. Asomah-Cheremeh indicated that the mining sector generated US$ 3.3 billion from export earnings in 2019 as compared to the US$3 billion generated in 2019.

On the contribution of the sector to employment, he noted that 26,425 directly and indirectly jobs have been created, due to an increase in the local content in the sector.

The Minister said Ghana was an attractive mining investment destination in Africa. That, he said, was shown by a steady inflow of investment of about 953 million dollars in 2018 most of which was pumped into projects such as Obuasi redevelopment and setting up of support service companies.

On the issue of the pollution at Atiwa, in the Eastern region, Mr. Asomah-Cheremeh, explained that the government was committed to ensuring that mining operations were done in a safe and environmentally friendly manner and assured that the forest and water bodies in the region would not be destroyed.

Read the original article on Ghana Govt..

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Government of Ghana. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghana Govt.

Most Popular
Mining
West Africa
Business
Ghana
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mugabe Spent Final Days Using Uber Rides - Jonathan Moyo
Redknapp Appears to Mock Zimbabwean Star Benjani Mwaruwari
Robert Mugabe's Body Returns to Zimbabwe
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Magufuli Tells Museveni Not To Be Too Greedy With Oil

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.