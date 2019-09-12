South Africa: 'll Be Back' - Shot Cape Town Cop Raring to Get Back to Work Once He's Recovered

One of the police officers who was shot and wounded when he and a colleague came under attack outside a tavern in Cape Town on Sunday says the incident will not stop him from doing what he loves.

Warrant Officer Hilton Joseph and Constable Terrence Mostert, from Mfuleni police station were on patrol at about 22:00 on Sunday when they were shot by someone they confronted in Diepwater, Wesbank, national police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said.

Joseph, who was shot in the head succumbed to his injuries in hospital, while Mostert was discharged from hospital on Tuesday.

Three people have since been arrested in connection with the murder and attempted murder of the two officers.

Police Minister Bheki Cele visited both families on Wednesday to convey his condolences to the Joseph family as well as to check in on Mostert as he recovers.

He said as is police protocol, they would be assisting wherever possible with funeral arrangements.

'I'll be back'

Mostert said that he was grateful to be alive.

"It's upsetting losing a colleague," Mostert said outside his home. "We send our condolences to the [Joseph] family as we move on."

He said Joseph's death has presented an opportunity for members of the police to now openly talk about the dangers they are faced with in the line of duty.

In the same breath, Mostert said he was looking forward to going back to work.

He told Cele: "As soon as I've fully recovered, I'll be back".

"This is not going to stop me from doing what I love," added Mostert.

Cele briefly addressed the media, saying the attack again highlighted the high level of crime in the Western Cape, even hinting that the province may top the list for most dangerous province when he releases crime statistics on Thursday in Parliament.

Source: News24