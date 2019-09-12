South Africa: Land Expropriation - Ad Hoc Committee to Call Land Experts On Amendment On Constitution

11 September 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Jan Gerber

The Ad Hoc committee tasked with the amendment of Section 25 of the Constitution to allow expropriation without compensation, is expected to hold a workshop with "various experts on the question of land and amending the Constitution accordingly".

The committee made this resolution on Wednesday, according to a statement from its chairperson, Mathole Motshekga.

Motshekga said the committee would identify the best brains to advise it on the process that the committee will follow, as well as the implications of the process to amend the Constitution to make it possible for the expropriation of land without compensation

Members of the committee have been invited to propose names of experts.

The committee said it would consider all official report on the matter, including a briefing on the summary of the reports of the Joint Constitutional Review Committee, Ad Hoc Committee on the Amendment of Section 25 in the previous Parliament, the High Level Panel and the Presidential Advisory Panel.

According to the draft committee programme, the workshop with the panel of experts is likely to take place after engagement on previous reports.

The programme also includes a Parliamentary Legal Services briefing on the legislative process of a Committee Bill, deliberations on the policy framework and a public participation process on the Bill.

Motshekga said the committee would do its work without fear or favour.

"We will set aside politics and decide on what is in the best interests of all South Africans," he said.

The Fifth Parliament's ad hoc committee on the amendment of Section 25 also called on various experts to address them on the matter.

The committee didn't start drafting an amendment before the Fifth Parliament rose for the general elections in May.

The current committee was established to do this work in July.

The committee is expected to complete its work by March 31, next year.

