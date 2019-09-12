South Africa: SA 'A' Suffer More Batting Woes As Defeat Looms

11 September 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Sport24

Cape Town — Heinrich Klaasen and Wiaan Mulder fell just short of half-centuries on a rain-hit third day of South Africa A's first Test against India A in Trivandrum on Wednesday.

Only 20 overs were possible late on after wet weather, which also dogged the recent one-day series between the sides at the same Greenfield International Stadium, to frustrate the two sets of players.

And when they did get on the park, the hosts continued their dominance as they claimed four wickets late on to leave the tourists limping to the close on 179 for nine - a lead of only 40 with a day to play.

Before that, however, the prospects were looking slightly brighter for the visitors.

Klaasen (48 off 104 balls) and Mulder (46 off 62 balls) resumed on 125 for five and were together for 11.2 of the overs that were sent down as they added 74 together for the sixth wicket.

The stand was eventually ended when the all-rounder was run out by Ricky Bhui with the score on 168.

That was the start of a sorry collapse that saw four wickets tumble for just 10 runs - the other three being Dane Piedt (1), Marco Jansen (0) and Klaasen - as Jalaj Saxena finished with two for 22. Shahbaz Nadeem also got amongst the wickets, taking his return to a stellar three for 17 in 14 overs, four of which were maidens by the spinner, with the Indians ending in the ascendancy.

SA 'A' four-day squad:

Aiden Markram (Titans, capt), Theunis de Bruyn (Titans), Zubayr Hamza (Cape Cobras), Lungi Ngidi (Titans), George Linde (Cape Cobras), Pieter Malan (WCape Cobras), Eddie Moore (Warriors), Senuran Muthusamy (Dolphins), Marco Jansen (Knights), Dane Piedt (Cape Cobras), Wiaan Mulder (Lions), Heinrich Klaasen (Titans), Lutho Sipamla (Warriors), Khaya Zondo (Dolphins)

SA 'A' tour to India:

Tuesday, September 10 - 1st unofficial Test (06:00 SA time)

Tuesday, September 17 - 2nd unofficial Test (06:00 SA time)

- Cricket South Africa

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire.

