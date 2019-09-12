South Africa: Carletonville Creche Abuse - More Investigations Needed in Case Against Owner

12 September 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Canny Maphanga

The case against the owner of a Carletonville crèche embroiled in an abuse scandal has been postponed for further investigations and the senior public prosecutor's (SPP) decision on a way forward.

Janine Edwards made her third appearance, since her arrest in July, in the Oberholzer Magistrate's Court on Thursday for her role in alleged child abuse at Ninnie's Neurons Crèche.

This comes after several videos, showing what appears to be the same employee abusing children at the crèche, went viral on social media.

In one of the videos, a young girl is forced to clean up after she vomited. The child is then slapped on her buttocks.

In another video, a toddler is slapped for what appears to be a refusal to sleep, News24 reported.

Former Gauteng Social Development MEC Nandi Mayathula-Khoza closed the crèche, saying that she would lay a complaint of neglect against its principal in April.

Men and Women Against Child Abuse who were present during court proceedings on Thursday are hoping that Edwards gets convicted on the basis of contravening Section 110 of the Children's Act, for failing to report the abuse against children at her facility.

"As an organisation, we are deeply disappointed and echo the frustrations of the mothers who were at the court... The prosecution team was explicitly instructed to be ready by today's appearance.

"It is extremely disheartening that we leave the court without a trial date set," advocacy manager Ngaa Murombedzi said.

The matter was postponed until September 26 and the court extended Edwards' bail.

It is not clear what charges Edwards will be facing yet.

Her co-accused Nellie Sinwametsi, who is captured on the viral video abusing a child, is expected to be back in court on Friday.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

