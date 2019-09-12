South Africa: We Don't Need a Better Version of a Corrupt System

opinion

So many of our problems in this country, from our stalled economy to our fractured society, are a result of the way the ANC views its role as government. Over the past two decades, it has become clear that they consider being in government, along with all the benefits that can be extracted from it, to be the legitimate spoils of war. And to maximise these benefits, they have devised a system that ties business, government and the state together in a lucrative scheme that treats those on the inside well and makes them very resistant to change.

It works like this: Big Business goes and buys itself a Big Politician through what is euphemistically called "contributions". In return, the Big Politician directs contracts to the Big Business through the Big State. Co-opted into this closed loop is Big Labour, who are kept happy, silent and complicit through guaranteed above-inflation wage increases. And locked out of this system are all those without work; but, as long as Big Welfare pays out, they won't rise up.

It is a system that has been around since the dawn of our democracy and kept intact by each successive administration.

