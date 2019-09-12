Ghana: 3 Nigerians, 1 Togolese Arrested for Allegedly Torturing Domestic Workers

Three Nigerians and a Togolese, who accused two domestic workers for stealing GH¢5,000, and allegedly torturing them, have been arrested by the police at East Legon, Accra.

Henry Inyamah Chinedu,37 ,Philip Obidile,25, and Okonkwo Ezekiel,21, the Nigerians, and Abdul Jamal Taffa,26, the Togolese, were said to have locked Eke Samuel,24 and Ayena Tonton Koblan,22 ,Togolese in washrooms and chained them with metal (chains) and assaulted them.

The Deputy Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Accra Regional Police Command, Inspector (Insp) Kwabena Danso, who confirmed these to the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday, said the suspects were in police custody helping in investigations.

He said on September 9, at about 8:30p.m, the police patrol team had information that two people have been unlawfully detained in a house at East Legon.

Insp Danso said the police went to the houses and rescued the victims and arrested the four suspects.

He said investigations into the case revealed that the suspects earlier reported to the East Legon police that the two victims had stolen GH¢5,000, belonging to their mother.

Insp Danso said the victims were released because the police did not get evidence against the domestic workers.

He said victims were later locked and chained in Jamal's bathroom in his house and they were tortured.

Insp Danso said "they (victims) were locked in the washroom, chained with metal chains and tortured by the suspects till the police had information and rescued the victims and arrested suspects".

He said the victims who have worked for the suspects for the past two years have been issued with medical forms to attend hospital.