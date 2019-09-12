Ghana: WISA Launches 5th Awards

The fifth edition of the Sports Women Achievers Awards put together by the Women In Sports Association (WISA) will come off at the multipurpose court of the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday September 28.

This year's edition dubbed the "Ghandour WISA-Omy TV Achievers Awards" sponsored by Ghandour Cosmetics Limited will have six teams and 24 individual women across various sporting disciplines receive awards.

They includes 2019 African Games triple bronze medalist in weightlifting Winnifred Ntumi, women's 400m bronze medalist Grace Obour, Hasaacas Ladies FC as well as the defending Greater Accra female hockey league champions, GRA Royal Ladies.

Announcing the winners yesterday, the Executive Director of WISA, Ms Gloria Commodore said she was happy to see more women achieve success in their chosen fields in the year under review.

Over the last 10 months the awards committee has been on its feet carefully monitoring the performance of our women in sports and have had a tough time settling on this group.

President of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) Mr Kwabena Yeboah, pledged his outfit's support for the awards and congratulated WISA for sustaining the event.

President of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) Mr Ben Nunoo Mensah called for more women participation in sports and tasked the women to come out of their shelves and take up front row participation on the boards of the individual sporting federations to help meet the 40 per cent International Olympic Committee (IOC) demands for women on the GOC board.

A patron of WISA, Miss Gifty Annan Meyers called for support for women in sports.