Ghana: CBG Engages Parastatal Organisations

Consolidated Bank Ghana (CBG) has engaged with parastatal organisations to share the bank's success story and nurture a relationship with them.

The encounter at a breakfast also sought to explain to the organisations, the various services the indigenous bank can offer them.

Speaking at the breakfast meeting, the Managing Director of CBG Mr Daniel Wilson Addo said the bank was focused on achieving its goal of becoming the preferred Ghanaian bank in the country.

He explained that "it is the vision of CBG to become the bank of choice, through the provision of simple, secure and differentiated banking experience to customers".

"I am convinced the bank is poised to achieve great success in terms of stability, great customer experience, all within a resilient brand," he said.

The CBG MD affirmed that the bank's commitment to delight customers and exceed their expectations.

He explained that his conviction was informed by the bank's deliberate actions which were transforming it into the most trusted bank in Ghana, operating with values of excellence, integrity, innovation and team work.

The Board Chairman of the bank, Nana Abra-Appiah, who is an astute retired banker, took advantage of the interaction to reassure customers of CBG's mandate to seamlessly manage their funds.

"As Ghana's second largest bank mandated to safeguard depositors' funds and provide value for money services, we owe it to businesses and stakeholders, a prudent management of their investments," he said.

CBG is just a year in operation but has achieved significant feats. It has completed the integration of its banking systems, put in place a robust risk management and governance framework, and established strategic partnerships and alliances.

These, stand the bank in good stead to exert itself as a force to reckon with in the industry.

Currently CBG is operating with 114 branches across 14 regions, 119 fully operational automated teller machines (ATMs), platforms for collections, and offering varied products at competitive rates to over 1 million customers.