Ghana: AEC Trading Manager in Trouble for Allegedly Evading Tax

The manager of the AEC Trading and Manufacturing centre, Chen Yan Shan, is to be put before an Accra magistrates court for allegedly evading tax due the state.

He is alleged to have forged a Valued Added Tax (VAT) invoices of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) where he was to pay a total of GH¢ 1,669.15 to the state but authored the documents to read GH¢ 180.00.

Also, to appear before court, is the salesgirl, Leticia Fullah, and the two are facing four charges of conspiracy to commit crime, authoring forged documents, making false or misleading statement and evasion of tax payment contrary to Section 81 of the Revenue Administration Act 2016(Act 915).

A police charge sheet cited by the Ghanaian Times revealed that a GRA taskforce led by Joseph Annang, on August 22, this year, undertook a monitoring exercise within the Accra Central Market (Zongo Lane).

During its rounds, at about 7:49am, the head of the national taskforce team engaged a customer, who bought goods amounting to GH¢1,627.00.

Upon interactions with the customer, he gave out to the officers his VAT /NHIL (National Health Insurance Levy) invoice receipt No.V19/0365300 which was used to crosscheck with the value of the duplicate and triplicate.

This however, turned out that the amount on the original and triplicate was different.

The police charged sheet showed that the salesgirl admitted having issued the original receipt, which reflected the actual amount of GH¢ 1,627.00.

She told the police upon further interrogation, that she was instructed by her manager (Chen Yan Shan) to place a cardboard under the original receipt so that the actual amount will not reflect on the duplicate and triplicate respectively which the manager dully signed.

The charge sheet indicated that after the original receipt had been issued to the customer, the manager took the booklet and fraudulently wrote GHc¢ 180.00 into the VAT duplicate and the triplicate ostensibly to evade tax due the state.