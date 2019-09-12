Ghana: NC Told to Keep Sept. 27 Date for Election

12 September 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Michael D. Abayateye

Chairman of the Western Regional Football Association (RFA), Mr Kojo Yankah has asked the Normalisation Committee (NC) to stick to the September 27 proposed date for the Ghana Football Association (GFA) elections.

According to him, further delays with the elections would do Ghana football no good as new leaders were needed to run the game as soon as possible.

Speaking to the Times Sports at the sidelines of the recently held GFA Extraordinary Congress, Mr Yankah said, the Normalisation Committee must do well to organise the elections on September 27 before their tenure expires on September 30.

"Now that the newly amended statutes of the GFA have been adopted, it provides the processes for the elections. We must go ahead with it without delay," he stated.

"September 27 is a perfect date and everyone must make it a point for the elections to be held without further delay, "he added.

Moreover, he said, there would be no need to extend the mandate of the Normalisation Committee if elections should be held on September 27.

Though he has refused to disclose his favourite for the elections, he was optimistic that a credible candidate would emerge to lead football in the country.

Names including George Afriyie, Winfred Osei Palmer, Fred Pappoe and Randy Abbey have come up as persons interested in the chairmanship position.

Meanwhile, the Normalisation Committee is expected to announce a proper roadmap for the elections today.

Chairperson of the committee, Dr Kofi Amoah has also assured that they would organise elections and handover the running of football into capable hands before leaving office.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Robert Mugabe's Body Returns to Zimbabwe
Mugabe Spent Final Days Using Uber Rides - Jonathan Moyo
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Redknapp Appears to Mock Zimbabwean Star Benjani Mwaruwari
Former Idols South Africa Contestant Thami Shobede Dies

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.