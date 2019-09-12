Ghana: NC Told to Keep Sept. 27 Date for Election

Chairman of the Western Regional Football Association (RFA), Mr Kojo Yankah has asked the Normalisation Committee (NC) to stick to the September 27 proposed date for the Ghana Football Association (GFA) elections.

According to him, further delays with the elections would do Ghana football no good as new leaders were needed to run the game as soon as possible.

Speaking to the Times Sports at the sidelines of the recently held GFA Extraordinary Congress, Mr Yankah said, the Normalisation Committee must do well to organise the elections on September 27 before their tenure expires on September 30.

"Now that the newly amended statutes of the GFA have been adopted, it provides the processes for the elections. We must go ahead with it without delay," he stated.

"September 27 is a perfect date and everyone must make it a point for the elections to be held without further delay, "he added.

Moreover, he said, there would be no need to extend the mandate of the Normalisation Committee if elections should be held on September 27.

Though he has refused to disclose his favourite for the elections, he was optimistic that a credible candidate would emerge to lead football in the country.

Names including George Afriyie, Winfred Osei Palmer, Fred Pappoe and Randy Abbey have come up as persons interested in the chairmanship position.

Meanwhile, the Normalisation Committee is expected to announce a proper roadmap for the elections today.

Chairperson of the committee, Dr Kofi Amoah has also assured that they would organise elections and handover the running of football into capable hands before leaving office.