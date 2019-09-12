Ghanaian FIFA, CAF Official Eyes Position On GFA Exco

12 September 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Andrew Nortey

An astute businessman and bankroller of a juvenile football team, Panthers FC, Mr Nick Owusu will be among candidates for a position on the newly formed Ghana Football Association (GFA).

Nick will contest for a position on the incoming Executive Committee (ExCo) of the FA as he hopes to bring his expertise to rebuild Ghana football.

Speaking with the Times Sports yesterday, Nick explained that as an official of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and FIFA, it was important he joined the local football authority to share the ideas which is helping other nations blossom in the game.

His joining the FA, he said, was a perfect opportunity for Ghana to get it right with the affairs of football by contributing and sharing his enormous experience in moving the administration of football forward.

"There is a perfect opportunity for our country to get it right with the affairs of football to benefit from the enormous experiences of the best human capital we have in football," said Nick.

"I want to contribute to this reformation that's why I have availed myself to serve and bring my experience and expertise to bare."

In his view, Ghana football is currently facing an image crisis and has affected the state of football which is reflecting on the various national teams.

"But when elected, I and my colleagues on the council will work together with the new FA president to carry out great programmes and take bold steps to make Ghana football the envy of not only Africa but the world at large," he added.

According to him, the future of football was still bright despite the challenges, adding that, with the right leadership, it will be great.

Nick will start his campaign in the coming days after the NC releases the roadmap and will run the campaign based on five thematic areas which will be outdoored soon.

Though not a popular face on the corridors of football, Nick comes in with vast experience in football, having worked as FIFA Safety and Security Officer, FIFA Integrity Officer and CAF Safety and Security.

He has 10 years of military service experience as a Combat Officer from the Ghana Military Academy and holds BSC in Maritime Studies and Diploma in Military Studies.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

