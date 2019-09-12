Ghana: Police Investigate Death of Mentally Ill Man

The police have began investigation into the circumstances that led to the murder of a mentally challenged Rastafarian, who was lynched by some irritate youths at Dansoman, a suburb of Accra.

It was alleged the mentally challenged, who frequently threatened the people in the community, butchered a 50-year-old Adamu Yakubu, and burnt the body beyond recognition in an uncompleted building last Sunday, at Tunga in the Ablekuma West municipality.

The Ghanaian Times gathered that on Sunday, September 8, 2019, Yakubu's landlord called him in the morning to help him 'drive way' the mentally challenged from the uncompleted building, but Yakubu did not return home after leaving the house in the morning.

It was learnt that family members of Yakubu were informed that the body of Yakubu was found in the uncompleted building of the landlord, with some of his body parts chopped off.

The Ghanaian Times learnt that the youth from the community, who were angered by the news of the death of Yakubu, searched for the mentally challenged, who they suspected had killed Yakubu.

They later spotted the mentally ill man at the back of the Dansoman Market and lynched him with stones and clubs.

Both bodies had since been deposited at the Police Hospital mortuary in Accra, pending investigation.

A police source told the Ghanaian Times that at about 10am on Sunday, when police were deployed to the uncompleted building, they found the body of Yakubu in a fire.

The source said the mentally ill man after killing Yakubu, heaped firewood on the body and set it ablaze.

Police patrol team later found the body of the mentally ill man on Monday morning half naked on the road behind the market.